COVID-19: 'American Idol' to hold virtual auditions for upcoming season

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, popular singing TV series 'American Idol' is resuming its auditions but that would be held remotely, ABC announced on Friday. The auditions for the upcoming season will begin on August 10, and the contestants can perform across any official audition date, cited Variety. However, the contestants will still receive a "face time" with a show producer.

For the virtual auditions, the show will use custom-built Zoom technology to host, and this way helps the participants to receive feedback in real-time. Albeit the auditions are taking place virtually for the first time, the show is not new to remote production as the famous singing competition show has finished its recent season virtually.

The at-home finale helped ABC rank as the No. 1 network of that May Sunday night, winning the coveted 18-49 demo and drawing almost 7.3 million total viewers tuning in live, cited Variety. 'American Idol' is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. (ANI)