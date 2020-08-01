Left Menu
Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Since the past few months, several rumors have surfaced on the internet hinting that Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo are back together.

Almost a decade after splitting up, Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo are still among the most popular pair albeit for both flattering as well as the unapproving stance of their massive army of fans. Both the actors worked together in the 2008 drama "Worlds Within" and ended up dating for almost 2 years but split up before Hyun Bin's enlistment in 2011.

The pair is 'shipped' by many but also despised by many others who rather see Hyun Bin with his on-screen beau in Crash Landing On You - Son Ye-jin. Since the past few months, several rumors have surfaced on the internet hinting that Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo are back together.

Some reports in March this year started the rumors by claiming that Hyun Bin's stylist followed Song Hye-kyo on Instagram and the latest edition to those rumors was an Instagram fan account dedicated to 'Binkyo' posting a screengrab a low-res picture of two people out for an evening stroll with the caption "Nothing..". The account claimed that the picture was uploaded to Instagram Stories by Hyun Bin's stylist but was removed just moments later.

The rumors have gained so much steam that agencies of both the actors have issued clarifications on the matter. Song Hye Kyo's agency denied the rumors by saying, "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination." Hyun Bin's agency also issued a statement regarding the same rumors, saying, "The dating rumors that have been spreading in China are false."

Although both the agencies stopped short of saying that the two people in the blurred picture were not Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo. Despite the poor quality of the mysterious picture, the figures appear to have a similar height difference to that of Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin. Other than that, it's virtually impossible to tell anything else from the photo, although the supposed quick removal does raise some questions.

Another claim being circulated online is that Song Hye-kyo posted a scenery photo in may that looks eerily similar to where Hyun Bin had filmed a commercial in November.

There's still more to the mix, another picture posted by Song Hye-kyo showed her wearing a necklace that seemed to have the letter 'S' and 'H', which could be initials of both the actors but could also be her own initials as well.

And finally, Song Hye-kyo replied to an Instagram post of actress Park Sol-mi which featured lyrics from a song of 'Worlds Within'. When fans questioned if Hyun Bin and Hye-kyo are back together, Sol-mi restricted comments on the post.

So those were all the rumors that have led to the revival of 'Binkyo' talks in the K-drama landscape but nothing can be confirmed as of now and the agencies of both the actors have straight-up denied the rumors.

