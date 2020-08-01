Kanye West addresses mental state and on-stage breakdown

After a wild week for American rapper Kanye West, the rapper is now saying that the public should not be "concerned" about him. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old hitmaker took to Twitter to address what his wife Kim Kardashian deemed a bipolar episode after he made claims about her family and broke down in tears at a rally in South Carolina. At the rally, Kanye said the couple considered terminating Kardashian's pregnancy with now seven-year-old daughter North.

West tweeted on Friday morning (local time), "I cried at the thought of aborting my first-born and everyone was so concerned about me. I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject." West went on to add that he believes there may be a bigger agent at work to keep him from securing the presidency.

"There is a tactic of 4 D's: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, Destroy," he continued. "I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here." Page Six reported that previously, the 'Jesus is King' singer apologised to his spouse following his comments at the rally. In addition, he told the world that he had tried to divorce Kardashian while also accusing her mother, Kris Jenner, of engaging in "white supremacy."

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote in a previous tweet. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." (ANI)