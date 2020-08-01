Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fans to follow COVID-19 norms. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in the field with his face covered with a checkered scarf.

In the picture, he is also seen standing under the dark sky and heavy clouds, signifying the difficult times that the country is going through. Keeping the caption simple, Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak!"

Several other Bollywood celebrities took to social media today to extend Eid wishes to their fans. (ANI)