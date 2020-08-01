Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alfonso Cuaron executive producing Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple'

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has come aboard as an executive producer on filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's movie "The Disciple". It will be screened in the Competition section of the prestigious film gala. The movie, which is Tamhane's follow-up to his National Award-winning feature "Court", has also been selected for 2020 Toronto International Film Festival's official line-up.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:39 IST
Alfonso Cuaron executive producing Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple'

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has come aboard as an executive producer on filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's movie "The Disciple" . The Marathi feature is set to represent India at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. It will be screened in the Competition section of the prestigious film gala.

The movie, which is Tamhane's follow-up to his National Award-winning feature "Court" , has also been selected for 2020 Toronto International Film Festival's official line-up. "I met Chaitanya through a mentorship program where I had the opportunity to watch his very superb debut film, 'Court'. I was immediately impressed by his sense of cinema and fearless confidence to tell stories. "He was part of most of Roma's process and I jumped to the opportunity to be part of the process of his second film 'The Disciple'. I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema," Cuaron said in a statement.

Tamhane said he is honoured to have Cuaron aboard the film. "It’s a bit surreal and an incredible honour for me to have one of the most recognised and acclaimed filmmakers in the world be part of 'The Disciple'. In some ways, this validation from Alfonso Cuaron is even more," he added.

"The Disciple" , a 127-minute long feature, stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. It has been produced by “Sir” actor Vivek Gomber through his Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. "The Disciple” marks Tamhane’s return to Venice after he won the Best Film - Orizzonti and Lion of the Future award for "Court" in 2014.

"Court" , a poignant commentary on India's judicial system, also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2015 and was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 2016 Oscars. Endeavor Content will sell North American rights and New Europe Film Sales boards the film as international sales agent.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra sales dip 36 pc in July

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 36 per cent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were down 35 per ce...

Rugby-Crusaders beat Chiefs to put one hand on Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Canterbury Crusaders bounced back from their first loss of the competition and put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton. The 10-times Super Rugby champions move...

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre's New Education Policy

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrtes New Education Policy NEP in the state, a minister said on Saturday. The panel, headed by the education departments principal secretary, will b...

Congress MLAs offer Eid prayers in Jaisalmer hotel

Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha on Saturday at Suryagarh Hotel. Those Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020