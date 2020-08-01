Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs wish fans on Eid-al-Adha

As the country is celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend best wishes to their fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:32 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs wish fans on Eid-al-Adha
Eid-Al-Adha. Image Credit: ANI

As the country is celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend best wishes to their fans. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to extend Eid greetings to her fans across the globe.

"#Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings blessings, happiness & peace," the 'Baywatch' actor wrote. Senior actor Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to Twitter and shared a celebratory picture to wish his fans on the occasion.

"On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak," he tweeted. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter and wrote, "'Eid Mubarak!' To one & all. Wishing everyone endless blessings for the days ahead & may HE grace our homes with warmth & peace. Eid Mubarak!"

Actor Raveena Tandon posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen all decked up in a green lehenga for the occasion. "Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak," she wrote in the caption.

Other Bollywood celebrities who took to social media today to extend Eid-al-Adha wishes to their fans include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sonali Bendre, among others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...

Berlin protesters rally against virus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The end of the pandemic freedom day. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany. A crowd of people whistling and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020