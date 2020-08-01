Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lena Dunham shares COVID-19 experience in detailed note

American actor Lena Dunham detailed how she came down with COVID-19 in March and experienced severe symptoms including fatigue, a high fever, headaches and aching joints.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:40 IST
Lena Dunham shares COVID-19 experience in detailed note
Lena Dunham. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Lena Dunham detailed how she came down with COVID-19 in March and experienced severe symptoms including fatigue, a high fever, headaches and aching joints. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actor detailed her symptoms in an Instagram post on Friday (local time), beside a photo of herself wearing a cloth mask. She noted, "I'm reluctant to share this, having rewritten and rewritten it anxiously. I don't want to unnecessarily add my voice to a noisy landscape on such a challenging topic, as an unfathomable number of people have lost their lives to COVID-19 -- a phrase we didn't even know in January."

She continued, "But seeing the carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing, people jogging without masks and parties on Instagram, I feel compelled to be honest about the impact this illness has had on me, in the hopes that personal stories allow us to see the humanity in what can feel like abstract situations." The 'Tiny Furniture' actor went on to note that the coronavirus not only kills people, but it alters the bodies and experiences of those who are affected in unpredictable ways. She added, "I feel blessed to have entered this experience as a "sick" person; otherwise, I don't know how I would have tolerated crossing that threshold from well to unwell," she wrote (Dunham has previously been open about her experience with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome).

Further on, the actor also wrote that she got sick with COVID-19 in mid-March, with achy joints, which soon evolved into "crushing fatigue" and a fever of 102. She detailed her symptoms of COVID-19: "Suddenly my body simply... revolted. The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn't seem to do their job. I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red washes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs."

Dunham wrote that this experience lasted for 21 days, adding that she was lucky to have a doctor who provided regular guidance and she never had to be hospitalised. "This kind of hands-on attention is a privilege that is far too unusual in our broken healthcare system." Dunham self-isolated while she was sick and monitored her own oxygen levels. After a month, she tested negative.

"I couldn't believe how intense the loneliness had been, in addition to the illness," wrote the actor, who said she continued to have symptoms after testing negative -- such as swollen hands, migraines, fatigue and a flare-up of her arthritis. She added, "This isn't like passing the flu to your co-worker. This is the biggest deal in our country and in the world right now. When you take the appropriate measures to protect yourself and your neighbours, you save them a world of pain. You save them a journey that no one deserves to take, with a million outcomes we don't yet understand, and a million people with varying resources and varying levels of support who are not ready for this tidal wave to take them."

In the post, the star also encouraged everyone to be sensible and compassionate, because there is "no other choice." (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...

Berlin protesters rally against virus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The end of the pandemic freedom day. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany. A crowd of people whistling and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020