Kim Kardashian focuses on family amid Kanye West marital hustle

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West may be going from a tough phase, but the mother of four is choosing to focus on the well-being of the rest of her family to cope. According to Page Six, the 39-year-old star recently put out a post on Instagram wherein she shared photos from a birthday party she threw for her grandmother - Mary Jo.

Kim's granny celebrated her 86th birthday the same week when West called out both Kim and her mother Kris Jenner during a bipolar episode. Kardashian shared alongside several photos of the festive family gathering, "Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo."

The TV star added, "Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn't left her house since January. First, she was sick and then COVID lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favourite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!" Page Six reported earlier, during a public rally at California, West claimed that he wanted to divorce Kardashian, while also accusing her mother, Jenner, of engaging in "white supremacy." He has since apologised to his wife. (ANI)