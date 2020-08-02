Adityanath announces financial aid for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 20 lakh for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam, who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with kidney infection. The 62-year-old actor, known for his work on the TV show "Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya" and in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen" , was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad. But he was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on July 27 after he collapsed during dialysis.

A UP government official said the assistance will given from the CM Relief Fund. The family has reached out to the actor's friends, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation for financial assistance and also have received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, his "Satya" co-star.

"He could not get good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter," the actor's brother Anurag said. In his nearly three-decade career, Anupam Shyam has featured in films like "Dil Se" , "Lagaan" , "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" , among others.

But he gained acclaim and popularity for his role as the conservative patriarch Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya" , which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. His last screen appearance was on the show "Krishna Chali London" , which ended in June.