Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him." In a following tweet, Abhishek said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:04 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek, 44, wrote Amitabh will now be resting at home. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him." In a following tweet, Abhishek said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care. "I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added

Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

My good fortune that Ram temple will be built in my lifetime: Chirag Paswan

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that it is his good fortune that Ram temple is going to be constructed in Ayodhya in his lifetime. Paswan also described himself as a descendant of Shabri who, he claim...

Spiritual preacher's followers pledge Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction

Ghaziabad and NCR based adherents of spiritual preacher Morari Bapu, who is renowned for his discourse on Ramcharitmanas, would contribute around Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temples foundation stone is sche...

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel -minister

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday.Ireland al...

NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in the case of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020