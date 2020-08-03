Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers 'baby' brother on Raksha Bandhan
Sharing their childhood pictures, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:42 IST
Sharing their childhood pictures, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. The 'Kai Po Che!' actor's sister took to Twitter to share pictures and complimented them with a sweet caption showering love on her late "baby" brother.
"Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan," she tweeted along with the picture. The pictures featured a young Sushant Singh Rajput celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his siblings.
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra house on June 14. (ANI)
