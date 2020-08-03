Jenna Ushkowitz, boyfriend David Stanley are engaged
"Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz has announced that she has got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley. The 34-year-old actor shared the news on social media platform Instagram. "Yes, a million times, yes," Ushkowitz wrote alongside a photograph of her flaunting the engagement ring, standing beside Stanley. Actors Sarah Hyland and Ally Maki congratulated the duo on their engagement.
