Jenna Ushkowitz, boyfriend David Stanley are engaged

“Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz has announced that she has got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley. The 34-year-old actor shared the news on social media platform Instagram. "Yes, a million times, yes," Ushkowitz wrote alongside a photograph of her flaunting the engagement ring, standing beside Stanley. Actors Sarah Hyland and Ally Maki congratulated the duo on their engagement.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:27 IST
“Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz has announced that she has got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley. The 34-year-old actor shared the news on social media platform Instagram.

"Yes, a million times, yes," Ushkowitz wrote alongside a photograph of her flaunting the engagement ring, standing beside Stanley. Meanwhile, Stanley also shared the same picture, and wrote in the caption, "Yes”.

The couple has been dating since June 2018. Actors Sarah Hyland and Ally Maki congratulated the duo on their engagement.

