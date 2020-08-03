Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family in Manali

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Akshat on Monday and penned down an emotional note for him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:55 IST
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family in Manali
Actor Kangana Ranaut with brother Akshat (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Akshat on Monday and penned down an emotional note for him. The Queen actor's team took to social media to share a picture from Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother along with the note that she had written for him.

She outlined the entire journey of the sister-brother duo in the note and showered love over Akshat through the special note. "Dear Aksht, When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humor. There is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me," the 'Queen' actor wrote.

"I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don't miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still," she added. She ended the note by stating the things that she appreciates and hates about her brother.

"I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers. I hate when you get anxious if my films don't open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you, Kangana," she wrote The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor's team also shared a video reel from the Raksha Bandhan eve celebrations of Kangana and her family.

"Rakhi 2020 On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, rangoli & Kangana's brother's surprised them with a sun-down dinner," the team wrote explaining the video in the caption. "Not only did they cook for them, but gave head massages as well. Here are some glimpses of the lovely full moon night," they added.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a US-made drone

Yemens Houthi rebels claim they shot down a US-made drone over the countrys northern border with Saudi Arabia. The kingdom and the US military on Monday did not immediately acknowledge losing a drone. Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, a Houthi milita...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Patty Jenkins says 'Wonder Woman 3' will probably be her last in series

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has said that the third movie in Warner Bros DC superhero franchise Wonder Woman will probably be her last. The director, who was at the helm of worldwide success Wonder Woman and is currently looking forward to the ...

A subdued Raksha Bandhan in Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were little subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other. Travelling was not an option this year but its the bond ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020