'Rakhshabandhan has always been about gender parity, equality', says Manushi Chillar

Rakshabandhan has stood out for gender parity and equality for former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar, thanks to her doctor parents Mitra Basu and Neelam, the actor revealed on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:50 IST
Manushi Chillar along with siblings Dewangana, Dalmitra. Image Credit: ANI

Rakshabandhan has stood out for gender parity and equality for former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar, thanks to her doctor parents Mitra Basu and Neelam, the actor revealed on Monday. "In the Chillar household, the festival celebrating the bond between brother and sister has been an extremely significant occasion to teach the kids some important life values," said Chillar.

The gorgeous girl's parents have always taught the three siblings -- Dewangana, Dalmitra and Manushi -- that protecting each other and standing by each other is most important. They have been taught that the brother too will need the sisters just as much the sisters might need their brother, Chillar shared. Talking about the same, the former Miss World said, "In my family, my parents have always instilled a sense of parity, a sense of equality in everything we do or celebrate. So, even when we have celebrated Raksha Bandhan, it has been a very inclusive occasion for us. Dewangana, Dalmitra and I have always celebrated it as a day to appreciate the bond we share as siblings and promise that we'll always be there for each other. We're best friends!"

She said that her brother Dalmitra is hugely progressive in his thinking because of her parents. "My brother, being the youngest, has himself been vocal about the fact that he needs his sisters as much as we need him. That's the bond we share," she further said.

Chillar added, "This ethos has come from our parents and how we have seen them being equals at everything. They have been our role models because of their principles, morals, philosophies and the way they have led and maintained their relationship. I can't thank them enough for making us independent, inclusive and for grounding us with the right values." (ANI)

