Darren Criss, John Boyega star in scripted podcast 'There Be Monsters'

Hollywood stars Darren Criss and John Boyega are set to feature in sci-fi thriller podcast "There Be Monsters". According to Deadline, the podcast hails from iHeartRadio, FlynnPictureCo, Psychopia Pictures and UpperRoom Productions.

The 10-part narrative series is about Jack Locke (Boyega), a mysterious hero with a vendetta who infiltrates a Silicon Valley body hacking startup run by an enigmatic CEO Max Fuller (Criss), whose highly secretive creations promise to enhance human biology in incredible ways. "There Be Monsters" is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, Dan Bush of Psychopia Pictures and Boyega's UpperRoom Productions. It will be available on iHeartPodcast Network later this year. Boyega, best known for his role of Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise", will next star in drama "Naked Singularity" , alongside Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgard, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson. Criss most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "Hollywood" and war drama "Midway".