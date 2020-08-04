Preity Zinta recalls meeting 'dearest friend' Salman Khan during 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' shoot

Actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday dedicated her latest Instagram post to her "dearest friend" Salman Khan by recalling memories from their first movie 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' together. The movie completes 20 years of its release today. The 45-year-old actor shared on Instagram a brief clip of the song 'Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai' from the 2000 released romantic musical that featured the duo in the lead.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted the song and the movie to be one of her "favourites" because it is during the shoot she met her "closest and dearest friend" Salman Khan, with whom she shares a great bond even today. Her likings for the 'Sultan' actor ranged from being "scared" initially, to "falling in love" and finally discovering the "precious friend" in him during the course of the film's shoot.

In the comments, the 'Dil Se' actor also thanked the producer of the movie Sajid Nadiadwala for making her a part of the film. Apart 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', actors Preity Zinta and Salman Khan have also shared the screen space in movies including 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Main Aurr Mrs Khanna' and more. (ANI)