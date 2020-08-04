Left Menu
Kanye West's behaviour, presidential bid a 'nightmare' for Kim Kardashian: Report

American rapper Kanye West's behaviour and presidential bid are a "nightmare" for wife Kim Kardashian, according to a well-placed source.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:41 IST
Kanye West's behaviour, presidential bid a 'nightmare' for Kim Kardashian: Report
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West's behaviour and presidential bid are a "nightmare" for wife Kim Kardashian, according to a well-placed source. Page Six reported that the 39-year-old reality TV star begged West to end his presidential aspirations for the sake of their family -- but the rapper refused and instead upped his operation.

Early last week, the SKIMS founder flew to West's ranch in Wyoming, after his emotional speech at a rally where he talked about how they nearly aborted their first child, daughter North. A source said, "Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies. But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people . . . and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bulls**t."

As per Page Six, they have been living separate lives, with Kardashian residing in Los Angeles with her family and her kids, and West in Wyoming. Kim flew to Wyoming to visit and out again over the weekend, as she's been doing every few weeks. The source claimed, "This is a nightmare for Kim, she is looking for a way out. But she's also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids."

However, a representative for the mom of four said, "This is not true." (ANI)

