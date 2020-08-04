Left Menu
Ozzy Osbourne gives health update following spinal surgery

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne recently opened about his health condition after undergoing spinal surgery, saying he is not "100 per cent back, but 75 per cent there".

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne recently opened about his health condition after undergoing spinal surgery, saying he is not "100 per cent back, but 75 per cent there". Last year, the 'Dreamer' singer had to cancel the already scheduled North American dates of his 2020 concert tour 'No More Tours 2' after a bad fall that left him needing neck surgery.

However, after the treatment, during a radio-based interview, the crooner mentioned it to be "just such a slow recovery", cited USA TODAY. "Spine surgery is bad news... I've been in such a bad state with pain. I'm still having a lot of pain. Nothing like it was -- there was a point I was telling to Sharon (wife) the other day, I was convinced that I was dying" the publication quoted the 'War Pigs' singer as saying.

"I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me," the 71-year-old musician added. He continued, "I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out (to be)?' She says, 'No.' "

Despite the challenges during the recovery stage, he added that he's off his pain medication at this point, and is looking forward, saying he "cannot wait" to get back to performing It was in last year, the singer revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (ANI)

