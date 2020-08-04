Left Menu
Development News Edition

Claudine De Niro involved in notorious Chainsmokers Hamptons show: Report

While Hollywood star Robert De Niro has made public service announcements pleading with New Yorkers to wear masks, the sources learned that his former daughter-in-law Claudine De Niro helped run the now-notorious Chainsmokers concert in Southampton.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:41 IST
Claudine De Niro involved in notorious Chainsmokers Hamptons show: Report
Robert De Niro and Claudine De Niro (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

While Hollywood star Robert De Niro has made public service announcements pleading with New Yorkers to wear masks, the sources learned that his former daughter-in-law Claudine De Niro helped run the now-notorious Chainsmokers concert in Southampton. According to Page Six, the concert in Southampton, which Governer Andrew Cuomo called an "egregious social-distancing violation," was put together by two companies, one of which is called In the Know Experiences, a firm Claudine has worked with closely for years.

Page Six has been told that Claudine sold tickets for the pricey bash and helped spread the word about it in the preceding weeks and her boyfriend Cuba Gooding Jr was one of the celebs who attended the July 25 fund-raising show. But when the party turned into a debacle after the video surfaced showing a crowd gathering in front of the stage, drawing Cuomo's anger, Claudine seemed less keen to be associated with it.

Claudine told the outlet that she was just "a guest," and a representative for the company told, she's only "an independent contractor" for In the Know. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Central university of HP promotes all students of even semesters

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has promoted all the students of the even semesters of the 2019-20 academic session, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. It said the university has promoted all the students of the even ...

Toddler dead, 2 still missing after they fell into drain in Mumbai

One girl child, among three females who went missing on Tuesday morning, after the floors of their rooms collapsed and they fell into the sewage channel at the back of the building, was found dead by the National Disaster Response Force NDR...

EU regulators investigate Google's plan to buy Fitbit

European Union regulators say theyre opening an in-depth investigation into US tech giant Googles plan to buy fitness tracking device maker FitbitThe EUs executive commission on Tuesday said it is concerned that the deal would entrench Goog...

Div Commissioner appeals to people to share info on hooch tragedy

The Jalandhar divisional commissioner, who is to conduct a magisterial probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives, on Tuesday urged people to provide information on any person involved in distribution of spurious liquor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020