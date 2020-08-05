Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hema Malini congratulates devotees of Lord Ram through audio message

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday congratulated the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST
Hema Malini congratulates devotees of Lord Ram through audio message
Veteran actor Hema Malini (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday congratulated the devotees of Lord Ram on the occasion. The Mathura MP took to Twitter to share a voice message where she is seen expressing excitement on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Temple.

She began the recorded voice message by chanting "Jai Shree Ram," and said that today marks a proud moment for the country. "Jai Shree Ram, aaj ke din samast bharat vaasiyo ke liye boht hi garv ka din hai. Karoro bharat vaasio ke aastha ke mahanayak, maryada purushottam shree ram hain.( Jai Shree Ram, today marks a proud moment for the countrymen. Shree Ram is the superhero of crores of Indians)," she said.

"Sadiyon ke sangharsh ke baad aaj Ayodhya mei Shree Ram Mandir banne jaa raha hai, jiska Bhoomi Poojan aaj humaare Mananiye Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi jee kar rahe hain. (After centuries-long struggle, Ram Temple is all set to be built in Ayodhya today and its Bhoomi Poojan is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," she added. The 'Sholay' actor ended the message by congratulating Lord Ram devotees on the occasion and another chant of "Jai Shree Ram."

"Aaj poore desh me harshoullas ka vaatavaran hai. Desh videsh me rehne vaale samast Ram bhakto ko boht boht badhaai, boht boht shubhkaamnayein (There is an environment of excitement and happiness in the entire country. My heartiest congratulations to Lord Ram devotees from across the world)," Malini said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the special Bhoomi Poojan at Ayodhya ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony. He also released a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Disney's surprise profit bolsters futures ahead of economic data

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit despite taking a 5-billion charge due to the pandemic, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and the service sector to gauge the countrys economic ...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.19 pc; case fatality drops to 2.09 pc: Govt

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to&#160;67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent,...

Japan's climate change efforts hindered by biased business lobby -study

Japans powerful business lobby Keidanren is dominated by energy-intensive sectors that represent less than 10 of the economy, resulting in national policies that favour coal and hindering attempts to combat climate change, a new study said....

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020