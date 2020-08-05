Left Menu
Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as the actor channelled some 'self-love'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:17 IST
Neena Gupta channels 'self' love in latest Instagram post
Neena Gupta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as the actor channelled some 'self-love'. Sitting on a couch amid one fine morning in her holiday home Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand - the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor posted her picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Gupta is seen seated on a couch, while she holds her mobile with the camera and adores herself as she looks into it. The 'Badhai Ho' star seems to be enjoying some time with her self as she is seen seated in her gallery amid the backdrop of lush green vegetation at the breathtakingly beautiful place. Neena is seen sporting a black top with a matching floral shaped stone-studded cap, while she holds the camera and takes a look at herself. Keeping the caption simple, the 'Panga' actor simply wrote, "Self." The 'The Last Colour' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier, Neena Gupta treated fans to a serene view from her Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand holiday home while stating that she will have to eventually leave for Mumbai. (ANI)

