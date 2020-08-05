Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matter of pride for Indians: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia on Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:30 IST
Matter of pride for Indians: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia on Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

"Ramayan" stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia on Wednesday celebrated the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling it an "auspicious" occasion for the country.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. Govil, who essayed the role of Lord Ram on Ramanand Sagar's hit 1987 series "Ramayan" , took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram," Govil, 62, tweeted.  Chikhlia, 55, who became a household name after playing Goddess Sita opposite Govil on the show, uploaded a video on Instagram, saying the Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan' is a "matter of pride for all Indians". "Home coming and welcoming the lord back after struggle of 500 years... Congratulations to all of us on the occasion of the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir. 'jyot se jyot jala te chalo, Ram ka naam japte chalo," she said.  Actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the occasion as he posted a devotional song, dedicated to Lord Ram on the occasion.  "Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janam Bhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram," he wrote on Instagram.  RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ad ityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.  The prime minister arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Adityanath among others received him.

Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the ''Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'', the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. From there, he travelled to the ''Shree Ram Janmabhoomi'' where he performed prayers at the ''Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman''.

He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday after recovering from coronavirus infection, an official said. Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, t...

Reliance Industries ranked No 2 brand globally after Apple

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020. This years highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribu...

Vietnam says contagion 'under control' in virus epicentre but spread elsewhere

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the countrys health minister said, as the COVID-19 task force declared the contagion under control in the central city where the outbreak began. Aggressive con...

Cricket-Pakistan captain Ali fails as England strike

Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 53 for two under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first test against England on Wednesday.Ali was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Chris Woakes, a poor star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020