The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 could be out in May 2020. The fourth season has become one of the highly anticipated series fans have been waiting since the airing of Season 3 in November 2019.

The making of Dragon Prince Season 4 was in jeopardy. One of the members of the production had been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many previously worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future. The good news is that the matter is solved now.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. The human had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The tale will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It is also likely to focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The official plot or synopsis for Dragon Prince Season 4 is not revealed but the fans are ardently waiting to know what they can see next. The imminent will see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

No trailer has been released for The Dragon Prince Season 4 yet. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot. The release will surely be delayed as the production had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period. Thus, the fourth season will take additional time than earlier expected.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

