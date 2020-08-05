Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:21 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates
The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 could be out in May 2020. The fourth season has become one of the highly anticipated series fans have been waiting since the airing of Season 3 in November 2019.

The making of Dragon Prince Season 4 was in jeopardy. One of the members of the production had been accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. Thus, many previously worried about the possibility of the show's continuation in future. The good news is that the matter is solved now.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. The human had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The tale will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It is also likely to focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The official plot or synopsis for Dragon Prince Season 4 is not revealed but the fans are ardently waiting to know what they can see next. The imminent will see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

No trailer has been released for The Dragon Prince Season 4 yet. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot. The release will surely be delayed as the production had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period. Thus, the fourth season will take additional time than earlier expected.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Altered Carbon Season 3 possible in 2022, cast revealed, get other updates on it

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar 28, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil 29, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020