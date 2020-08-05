Left Menu
Altered Carbon Season 3 possible in 2022, cast revealed, get other updates on it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:32 IST
The developmental works on Altered Carbon Season 3 have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon Season 3 may not have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can expect next. The superb success of Season 2 in February 2020 has paved the way to the creation of third season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Thus, the cast for the third season is yet to be announced. However, here are the names of original cast members who are expected to be present in the third season – Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301.

The developmental works on Altered Carbon Season 3 have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the television and movie projects as a result of this global pandemic situation had been halted or postponed.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

The Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely to be released in 2022 as there was a gap of two years between Season 1 and 2. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. In the future, a person's memories and consciousness are written onto a disk-shaped device called a cortical stack, which is implanted in the vertebrae at the back of the neck.

Altered Carbon Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

