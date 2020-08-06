Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series not only created waves in South Korea and Japan, but fans across the world have also fallen in love with the series.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You were highly lauded by global viewers. The series was named by Variety Magazine as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. Now fans are passionately waiting for the renewal and release of Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Many avid lovers do not know that they have already got a beautiful podium for signing the petition in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. One fan has started this petition on Change.org requesting to Netflix and tvN for renewing the second season.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 has already received over 7,800 signatures, which is now close to 10,000. The subject of the petition is very convincing and there are rumours that the second season is actually happening.

In our previous post, we revealed that Son Ye-jin's character was previously theorized to be pregnant during the last few minutes of Crash Landing on You. Thus, Season 2 is highly possible to focus on this. Those who know about it are expressing their thankfulness to a few behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16.

The creators are reportedly set to start working on Crash Landing on You Season 2. However, the coronavirus pandemic situation had badly affected the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. the majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period. Thus, the second season will take additional time than earlier expected.

