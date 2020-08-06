Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad reunite for 'The Man from Nowhere' remake

"John Wick" duo Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad have teamed up once again for upcoming remake of South Korean movie "The Man from Nowhere" . Kolstad, who created the Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick" franchise, will pen the script for the film with Stahelski producing it with Jason Spitz through their 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

The project, set up at New Line, will also be produced by South Korean banner CJ ENM, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original 2010 film, featuring Korean star Won Bin, told the story of a mysterious and shady man who embarks on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped.

Stahelski is currently working on "John Wick 4", with Reeves coming back as the titular character. The filmmaker will also direct reboot of the cult classic "Highlander" for Lionsgate..