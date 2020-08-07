Singer Selena Gomez puts her culinary skills to test for new show

Left Menu
Selena Gomez's much-awaited cooking show, premiering from August 13 on HBO Max, will see the singer put her culinary skills to test, albeit with some professional help.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:23 IST
A still from the trailer of Selena Gomez's coming cooking show on HBO Max (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Selena Gomez's much-awaited cooking show, premiering from August 13 on HBO Max, will see the singer put her culinary skills to test, albeit with some professional help. According to CNN, 'Selena + Chef' was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, where experts from the field via video chat, helped, and guided Gomez from their own kitchens.

Since the shooting was done amid the lockdown, the production had several COVID-19 precautions in place, including remote cameras inside Gomez's home, according to executive producer Aaron Saidman. "There was something...special about the fact that Selena was still kind of on her own, having to fumble her way through and figure things out, even though she had an expert professional helping her out," CNN quoted Saidman's statement.

In the official trailer of the cooking show that dropped on HBO Max's YouTube page on Wednesday, we saw the 'Wolves' singer admitted that she loves to eat a lot, but is not the best chef. In the one-minute and 43-second long video, the singer had her own share of hits and flops as the 28-year-old star was tackling ways to make dishes.

In the 10-episode series, the musician is seeking help from top chefs such as Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre, Roy Choi, among others. (ANI)

