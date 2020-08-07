Why The Incredibles 3 can’t be dropped, cast revealed for third movie

When will The Incredibles 3 be released? This is surely a big question for Incredibles enthusiasts who are ardently waiting for the third movie for over two years. Read further to get further updates.

The Incredibles 3 is likely to take additional time as there was a time gap of 14 years between Incredibles 1 and 2. However, there seems no reason for the directors and producers to drop the idea of creating the third movie.

Why the idea of making Incredibles 3 can't be dropped? The success of Incredibles 2 was massive with a gross of USD 608.6 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 634.2 million in other territories. The total worldwide gross was USD 1.242 billion. The second movie ended its run as the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time domestically and the highest-grossing animated film domestically.

"If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director expressed in an announcement, said.

The good news for fans is that Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner and Craig T Nelson are the confirmed cast members who will be returning to lend their voice in The Incredibles 3. Underminer can come back in The Incredibles 3. There is a possibility for him to play a vital role in the third movie.

However, Brad Bird doesn't prefer making Incredibles 3 hastily just to meet fans' demand. He is likely to take additional time to do something different for the viewers.

Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. The third movie will take good amount of time to create another history. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

