Ava DuVernay, HBO Max team up for docuseries 'One Perfect Shot'

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be producing new docuseries "One Perfect Shot" for streamer HBO Max. The filmmaker's ARRAY Filmworks banner is teaming up with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for the project, HBO Max said in a statement. DuVernay, best known for Oscar-winning civil rights drama "Selma" and Netflix series "When They See Us", will also serve as a narrator on the show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:43 IST
Inspired by the Twitter account of the same name, each episode of the series will see one acclaimed director armed with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots.

DuVernay, best known for Oscar-winning civil rights drama  "Selma" and Netflix series "When They See Us", will also serve as a narrator on the show. Inspired by the Twitter account of the same name, each episode of the series will see one acclaimed director armed with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots.  "I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks.

"We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max," DuVernay said. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.

Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. They will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalysed their own imagination. "There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot. Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

DuVernay will executive produce "One Perfect Shot" alongside Lee Metzger and Neil Miller..

