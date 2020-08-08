Elle Fanning to star in series on real-life case of Michelle Carter

Actor Elle Fanning is set to play the lead role in Universal Content Productions (UCP) series “The Girl From Plainville”, based on the real-life case of Michelle Carter. According to Variety, the series is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Fanning will essay the role of Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend encouragement to commit suicide three years prior. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are attached as co-writers, co-showrunners and executive producers on the series, which has landed at streaming platform Hulu. Fanning will also serve as executive producer along with Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward.

The 22-year-old actor’s last project with Hulu was historical comedy drama “The Great” in which she played the titular role of Catherine the Great. The show was renewed for a second season in July..