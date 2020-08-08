Keke Palmer boards Disney Plus series ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Actor Keke Palmer has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Disney Plus's animated series "The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder". In the series, which is currently in production, Palmer will play the role of 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

"There's a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by @KekePalmer, from the upcoming Original Series, #TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder, coming soon to #DisneyPlus," the streaming platform posted on its official Twitter page. "Dreams come true!" Palmer wrote as she retweeted Disney Plus's post. The original "Proud Family" animated series aired in 2005.

Creators of the original, Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar, are also working on the revival. The returning cast members are -- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevarde. Cedric the Entertainer's Uncle Bobby Proud will also feature. All previous seasons of "The Proud Family" are currently available on Disney Plus.