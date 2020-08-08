Jason Bateman, Mark Perez join hands for 'Superworld' adaptation

Actor-filmmaker Jason Bateman and writer Mark Perez will be reuniting for the upcoming adaptation of Gus Krieger's novel "Superworld". The "Ozark" star will direct the movie with Perez penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The duo previously worked together on 2018 comedy "Game Night".

Krieger's book, which was released directly to Audible, is set in 2038 where every person on the planet has superpowers, except for one man, named Ignatius Lohman. Lohman is stuck in a white-collar job while his father is one of the most powerful people on the planet and leader of defense organization Peerless. But Lohman will get his chance to step up when he is forced to face a corporate overlord whose power is neutralising anyone with a superpower. Warner Bros recently picked up the right for the book.

Bateman will also produce with his Aggregate film banner, along with David Kanter and Jeff Okin of Anonymous Content..