CBS All Access developing remote workplace comedy with Ben Silverman, Paul Lieberstein

CBS All Access is working on a remote workplace comedy from "The Office" duo Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein. The series, titled "Remote", will chronicle relates to the switch to remote office work due to COVID-19 pandemic, set around a boss who having employees work virtually and interact face-to-face all day. According to Deadline, Silverman and Lieberstein are collaborating with Big Breakfast, a comedy banner under Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate Content, on the project.

The show, created by Lieberstein and the Propagate/Big Breakfast team, will be produced by CBS All Access. Lieberstein, who starred as HR executive Toby in NBC's classic sitcom "The Office" , will executive produce along with Silverman and Owens.

Big Breakfast’s Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey and Propagate’s Rodney Ferrell also serve as executive producers..