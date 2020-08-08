Hope to recover in a day or two, says Sanjay Dutt

Senior actor Sanjay Dutt on Saturday assured his fans that he is keeping well and is under medical observation. The update by the actor came hours after news broke that the actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, after he complained of breathlessness. The 'Panipat' actor issued a statement on Twitter and updated his fans about his health. He wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative."

The actor said in the statement that he hopes to recover in a day or two. He added, "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two." Earlier, reports came that the 61-year-old actor was tested negative for COVID-19. "Sanjay Dutt is still there for some time just for medical observation and the actor perfectly fine," said the hospital authorities. (ANI)