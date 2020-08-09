Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bachchan shares work 'anxieties' as HC quashes 'discriminatory' orders on senior film, TV artistes

The Bollywood veteran, who returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 last week, said it may be "packers" for the senior workforce in the film industry as legal procedures take time to come to effect. "There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:20 IST
Bachchan shares work 'anxieties' as HC quashes 'discriminatory' orders on senior film, TV artistes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed "anxieties" over being able to find work opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic as a septuagenarian. His comments came after Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the provisions of the two circulars issued by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them "discriminatory". The Bollywood veteran, who returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 last week, said it may be "packers" for the senior workforce in the film industry as legal procedures take time to come to effect.

"There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work... For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it's packers then!" Bachchan, 78, wrote on his blog on Saturday. The court was hearing two petitions, one filed by 70-year-old actor Pramod Pandey, and another by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

According to government resolutions, while the state was permitting a gradual resumption of some activities, including shootings and pre and post-production work of films, television and OTT programmes, such cast and crew members who were above 65 years of age would not be permitted to report to work at sets or studios. The regulations barred such artistes from remaining present in studios or on shoot sets.

The government counsel, Purnima Kantharia, told the court that the prohibition had been imposed since those above 65 were at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus. "The Film body that formally we are all associated with did put in a counter to that in the Courts and I believe the Honourable High Court has disallowed the age limit restrictions and so for the moment those above 50 are safe to work .. but Courts and Legal procedures take time and I wonder what shall come out of it," said Bachchan.

In the meanwhile, the senior actor also asked his fans and followers to suggest alternate career options for him. "Are there any alternate work jobs for me, that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything goes down in the Courts?" he said.

Bachchan, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were all admitted at the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital here after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July. While Abhishek tested negative on Saturday and returned home, Aishwarya (46) and Aaradhya (eight), who were initially quarantining at their home, were shifted to the hospital on July 17 and were discharged 10 days later..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's education board will not be imposed on government schools: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Delhis education board will not be imposed on government schools Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

France's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Donald Trump and other political leaders on Sunday for a U.N.-endorsed donors conference by video to raise emergency relief for Lebanon following this weeks massive explosion in Beir...

Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak

The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean apologised on Sunday for a major oil spill which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster.The MV Wakashio, operated by...

Mbappe likely to return against Atalanta after completing training session

Paris Saint-Germain PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to play Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday. While working out solo, Mbappe was seen with the ball at his feet and even t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020