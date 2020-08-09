Left Menu
Zoe Kravitz calls out Hulu for lack of diversity after 'High Fidelity' cancellation

Reacting to the post, Kravitz wrote, "At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. After the cancellation announcement, Kravitz gave a shout-out to the "High Fidelity" cast and crew on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:32 IST
Actor Zoe Kravitz has taken a shot at Hulu following the decision of the streaming service to axe her show "High Fidelity" after one season. Hulu decided not to proceed further with the show despite the positive reviews it garnered ever since its debut on February 14 this year.

The romantic comedy series is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby, which was earlier adapted as a film, starring John Cusack. Marvel star Tessa Thompson, who was among many to rue the cancellation of the show, shared a still from the show on Instagram and captioned it: "I will miss you all so much". Reacting to the post, Kravitz wrote, "At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait." Actor-writer Lena Waithe and The Roots drummer Questlove also expressed disappointment over the show's cancellation.

While the streamer has recently added such series as "Wu-Tang: An American Saga", featuring a predominantly black cast, Ramy Youssef's "Ramy" , and "Love, Victor", with a Latinx title character, the leads in those series are all male. After the cancellation announcement, Kravitz gave a shout-out to the "High Fidelity" cast and crew on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #BreakupsSuck," she wrote along with a slideshow of photos from the series. Kravitz played Rob, a record store owner in the rapidly gentrified Brooklyn neighbourhood of Crown Heights who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Produced by Midnight Radio and ABC Signature, "High Fidelity" also featured Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka created the series and also executive produced it alongside Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

