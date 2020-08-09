Jonas Cuaron to direct untitled Chupacabra film for Netflix, Chris Columbus attached to produce

Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron is set to direct an untitled feature film for Netflix with Chris Columbus on board to produce. Jonas, who is the son of directing great Alfonso Cuaron, caught his break when he co-wrote the acclaimed "Gravity" with his father. His first feature film, "Ano una" , which he directed, wrote and produced, was released in 2007. Eight years later, he directed STX thriller "Desierto", starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jonas is also penning the most recent draft of the upcoming Netflix project based on the original script by Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan, reported Deadline. The film follows Alex, a teenager, who while visiting his family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young Chupacabra hiding in his grandpa's shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Columbus, known for backing "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" , "Night At The Museum" films and "The Help" , is joined by his 26th Street Pictures partners Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe as producers. Brendan Bellomo is executive producing the film. Twenty-Sixth Street signed a first-look deal in 2018 with the streamer and is currently in post-production on "The Christmas Chronicles 2", which Columbus is also directing, and will be released on Netflix later this year.