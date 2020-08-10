Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonathan Pryce had coronavirus in March

Oscar-nominated veteran actor Jonathan Pryce has revealed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and he is doing well now. The 73-year-old actor said he was hospitalised for a little over a week after he showed pneumonia as one of the symptoms for COVID-19. "I had coronavirus in late March. I was hospitalised for eight days with Covid pneumonia.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:21 IST
Jonathan Pryce had coronavirus in March

Oscar-nominated veteran actor Jonathan Pryce has revealed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and he is doing well now. The 73-year-old actor said he was hospitalised for a little over a week after he showed pneumonia as one of the symptoms for COVID-19.

"I had coronavirus in late March. I was hospitalised for eight days with Covid pneumonia. It left me tired and anxious for a long time, but I'm over that," Pryce told The Guardian newspaper. "I've now got high levels of antibodies so I'm secretly rather pleased with myself," he added.

"The Two Popes" star said he "secretly enjoyed" being cocooned at home during quarantine. "One comfort of being in lockdown was that everyone else was, too. Well, apart from Dominic Cummings (chief adviser to UK PM Boris Johnson). I live in an area of east London with a lovely community feel. We all looked out for each other, dropping off home-made bread and cakes," he said.

Pryce was last seen in the sci-fi series "Tales from the Loop" , which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...

Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the worlds most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of USD 1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600...

UP health minister recoveres from COVID-19, attends office

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Monday attended his office after recovering from coronavirus. He had tested positive for the infection on July 24. I am fine. On Thursday, I was declared COVID negative. After this, I spent ...

We are as frustrated as fans on losing first Test against England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the side is as frustrated as the fans on losing the first Test against England by three wickets. His remark came as England chased down a total of 277 against Pakistan after being reduced to 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020