Hansal Mehta to direct film on life of gangster Vikas Dubey

Almost a month after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a Police encounter, Bollywood is all set to make a film on the controversial gangster. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and will be bankrolled by Shaailesh R Singh.

"ANNOUNCEMENT... Producer Shaailesh R Singh in association with Polaroid Media to make a film on controversial gangster #VikasDubey... Will be directed by #HansalMehta," he tweeted. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)