Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child together

Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:55 IST
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child together
Celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger . Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria. The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their child's hands and penned down a caption announcing her birth.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier," he wrote in the caption. Pratt further shared with the fans that both Katherine and the baby are healthy and are doing great.

"Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris," he added. This is the couple's first child together. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian valley evacuated as cathedral-sized glacier slips

A melting glacier as large as a cathedral is at risk of breaking apart due to a heat wave, forcing the evacuation of part of an Italian alpine valley.The alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon when experts in helicopters realised that the ...

At least six killed as Somalia security forces put out prison uprising

At least six prisoners were killed and another six injured when Somali security forces beat back an uprising in Mogadishus central prison on Monday, state radio reported.A senior police officer who did not wish to be named said that mutinou...

Tunisia PM designate to form technocratic govt without parties

Tunisias prime minister-designate said on Monday he would form a purely technocratic government following wrangling among political parties over the formation of the countrys next administration. The decision by Hichem Mechichi will likely ...

Guterres pledges continued UN support for Lebanon ‘in every possible way’

At a virtual briefing on Monday, high-level UN officials detailed how the situation is unfolding on the ground and what the Organization is doing to assist.The legendary strength of the Lebanese people now faces an additional test, said U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020