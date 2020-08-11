Geena Davis says 'great roles' were 'incredibly scarce' after she turned 40

Actor Geena Davis says that good parts in films stopped coming her way the moment she turned 40

The "Thelma & Louise" star, who won an honorary Oscs ar in 2019 for her work fighting for gender-parity in media through her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, said that once she had "a four" in front of her age, she "fell off the cliff". "I really did. In the early stages of my career, I was blithely going along thinking, 'Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange and Sally Field, they’re all making these great female-centric movies. And I’m getting these great roles, really tippy-top roles, so things must be getting better for women.' "But suddenly, the great roles were incredibly scarce. It was a big difference," Davis said in an interview with The Guardian, The 64-year-old actor said she felt bad that despite some of her critically-acclaimed turns in movies like "The Accidental Tourist" and "A League of Their Own" , there wasn't a change within Hollywood

"Everyone said: ‘Now we’re going to have so many movies starring women'. And I was like: 'Hot dog! I'm in something that started change.' "And then 'A League of Their Own' comes out and everyone says: 'Now there’s going to be so many women’s sports movies!’ And five years go by... was a shock that absolutely nothing happened," the actor added. Davis is currently helping to put together Bentonville Film Festival — which she co-founded in 2015 to promote women and minorities in the film industry.