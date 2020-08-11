Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janhvi Kapoor writes adorable note for father Boney Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday dropped an adorable note expressing her love for father, film producer Boney Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:27 IST
Janhvi Kapoor writes adorable note for father Boney Kapoor
Actor Janhvi Kapoor with father, film producer Boney Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday dropped an adorable note expressing her love for father, film producer Boney Kapoor. The 23-year-old actor dubbed Kapoor as her "biggest cutest cheerleader" and noted she has the "best father in the world".

In a post on Instagram, the 'Dhadak' actor drew a comparison between herself and the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena, saying "Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms and we have the best fathers in the whole world." Alongside the note, she shared an adorable monochrome photograph that saw the film producer placing a kiss on Janhvi's hand. The father-daughter duo is seen beaming with joy in the recently shared picture.

The post comes a day ahead of the release of her much-anticipated movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The forthcoming film chronicles the journey of the first IAF lady officer -- Gunjan Saxena -- to enter a war zone, which will be portrayed by Janhvi in the film.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago and have been receiving a vast, positive response from netizens and Bollywood celebrities alike. The trailer chronicles the journey of an IAF officer who takes on a mission to make her father proud and carve a niche for herself in the Armed Forces.

Pankaj Tripathi who is seen essaying the role of Janhvi's father in the film is the one who gives wings to her aspirations and supports her. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The upcoming biopic is being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...

NZ locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days. New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020