'To another year of staying fit': Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Suniel Shetty

Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his 'No Problem' co-star Suneil Shetty by posting a stunning workout picture of the 'Dhadkan' actor lifting weights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:16 IST
Actor Suniel Shetty (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his 'No Problem' co-star Suneil Shetty by posting a stunning workout picture of the 'Dhadkan' actor lifting weights. Kapoor took to Twitter to wish the 'Hera Pheri' actor on his 59th birthday.

"Happy Birthday, @SunielVShetty !! Here's to another year of staying fit, pushing the boundaries and being an inspiration as always," he tweeted along with the picture. The picture features Shetty in the gym lifting heavy weights and flaunting his well-built physique.

Both Anil and Suniel are among some of the most fitness conscious stars of Bollywood. They keep motivating their fans for staying fit by posting their individual workout pictures on social media. (ANI)

