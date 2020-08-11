Left Menu
Forensic lab starts probe in death of ex-manager of Sushant

The FSL official told PTI that the lab, run by the Maharashtra government's home department, received the Salian case on Monday. The FSL is also handling the forensic aspect of the case related to the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, a week after Salian (28) killed herself by allegedly jumping off a building here.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina here has started a probe into the case of alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian in early June, an official said on Tuesday. The FSL official told PTI that the lab, run by the Maharashtra government's home department, received the Salian case on Monday.

The FSL is also handling the forensic aspect of the case related to the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, a week after Salian (28) killed herself by allegedly jumping off a building here. The department has received Salian's viscera, blood sample and other materials to conduct relevant tests, the official said.

In the viscera test, the internal organs of the body, specifically those within the chest or abdomen, are examined thoroughly to ascertain the cause of death. Three major units of the lab - biology, DNA and toxicology - will work on the case, the official said.

During the investigation, the FSL will ascertain if on the day of the incident, she was subjected to any kind of assault or if she had consumed any intoxicants, and also analyse the circumstances in which she died, he said. "As we received the case on Monday nothing has done till now, but we have taken this case on a priority basis," the official added.

Salian, who had worked with Rajput for some time, jumped off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, the police had said. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with the celebrity manager's suicide at the Malvani police station.

Last week, Salian's family told the police they do not suspect any foul play in her death. Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by the police in the case, an official had said.

In a letter sent to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in the police and their way of inquiry, he had said.

