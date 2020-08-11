Kim Go-eun looks like living mannequin at a fashionable garment outlet

Kim Go-eun is busy on social media these days. She recently disclosed her short-reunion with her series co-star Kim Yong-ji.

In our previous post on Kim Go-eun, we revealed that the 29-year-old South Korean actress and singer and Kim Yong-ji met up for a quick dance session. Then she took to Instagram and posted a solo photo (on the Instagram) where she's soaking up the sun.

Kim Go-eun, a few days back, again took to Instagram to her picture taken at a garment store. The King: Eternal Monarch actress looks like a living mannequin standing in front of a mirror.

Kim Go-eun is cladded in a full sleeve tan top with a frilled collar. The beautiful actress preferred giving an element of boho to her look. Her pair of golden ankle-length boots attracts eyeballs due to the scintillating effects.

One fan commented on Kim Go-eun's post, "Today double happy😍😍...stay safe, health,and happy uri queen." Another fan commented, "great to see you, pretty Go Eun Ssi."

Fans are passionately waiting for The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2. Currently, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 has no confirmation but the Korean drama lovers are sure that it will return soon. Season 1 premiered on April 17 this year and continued till June 12.

View this post on Instagram 언젠가..2 A post shared by @ ggonekim on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

