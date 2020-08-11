Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "Dekh Le" from Chopra's "Munnabhai MBBS" (2003), "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili" from "Kareeb" (1998), and "Koi Jaye To Le Aaye" from "Ghatak" (1996), and "Neend Churai Meri" from "Ishq" (1997).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:25 IST
Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

Noted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified. Indori, 70, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning in Indore after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is an unquantifiable loss. He was one of a kind. It's as if somebody has left a void in our Urdu mushairas which can never be filled. Woh jagah ko khali kar ke chale gaye. It is not a big loss, it is a total loss," he told PTI. He remembered Indori as someone who would steal the thunder at mushairas (poetry symposium). "Wo toh lutera tha mushairon ka. A happy-go-lucky man who was the 'jaan' (soul) of mushairas," Gulzar said.

Gulzar said Indori was in total rapport with the new generation and times. "He was very relevant. People of all ages used to wait for his turn at mushairas. One mostly comes across romantic shers in mushairas, but all his work that he read was about the sociopolitical and contemporary climate," he added. Asked when he last spoke to Indori, the 85-year-old legendary lyricist said it is difficult to recollect, but it seems as if they spoke just the other day.

Gulzar said his friend, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who worked with Indori on "Mission Kashmir" , would often tell him about work, including his songs "Bumbro" and "Dhuaan Dhuaan" on the 2000 film. "I would love it and talk to him (Indori). Jab bhi koi aacha sher sunn liya, phone kar liya, daad de di (Whenever I would hear a good sher by him, I'd call him up to congratulate him)," he remembered. With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "Dekh Le" from Chopra's "Munnabhai MBBS" (2003), "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili" from "Kareeb" (1998), and "Koi Jaye To Le Aaye" from "Ghatak" (1996), and "Neend Churai Meri" from "Ishq" (1997). His lyrics were used in 11 Bollywood films.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Canadian finance minister's job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneaus job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. The...

Woman ends life after killing 2 sons in Bihar

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two sons in Bihars Vaishali district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place early on Tuesday in Bhikhanpura village in Desri police station area when other members of...

Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that hes the clubs starter. The second-year quarterbacks comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera ...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020