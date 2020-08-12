HBO working on series adaptation of Polish film 'The Hater'

HBO is developing a drama series based on critically-acclaimed Polish feature "The Hater" . Directed by Jan Komasa and written by Mateusz Pacewicz, the film recently Best Feature in the International Narrative Competition at Tribeca’s 2020 Online Festival Program, reported Deadline.

It is descried as a "timely, elevated thriller that deals with class, politics, social media, disinformation, identity and the pursuit of happiness at all costs". Farah Films’ Dan Farah and Vertigo’s Roy Lee will executive produce the series with Komasa and Pacewicz as co-exec producers.

Wojciech Kabarowski and Jerzy Kapuscinski of Naima Film and Andrew Farah will also serve as co-exec producers..