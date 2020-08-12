Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new member in their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family," an official statement from the couple read.

Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, "Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.