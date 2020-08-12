Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their kids dish on their wild, wonderful family

American TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos like to think that their parenting skills have got better with age.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:11 IST
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their kids dish on their wild, wonderful family
Kelly Ripa and Family (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos like to think that parenting skills get better with age. According to People Magazine, the 49-year-old host told the outlet for their cover story, "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves."

Ripa who celebrated 24 years of marriage with Consuelos this year, continues to add, "Going into parenthood, though, I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons." Their youngest 17-year-old Joaquin agrees that "my parents have softened up a lot now that I'm in high school."

"Younger siblings get to do whatever they want right out of the gate," jokes the 23-year-old Michael. Ripa added, "There's one thing, though, that middle child 19-year-old Lola, had to wait for: making her Instagram account public. "She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public."

People Magazine reported that for the 49-year-old actor, Consuelos said that he never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I've mellowed a bit. Because I'm really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has." The aspiring singer learned from her dad "to take everything day by day- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020