Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their kids dish on their wild, wonderful family

American TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos like to think that parenting skills get better with age. According to People Magazine, the 49-year-old host told the outlet for their cover story, "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves."

Ripa who celebrated 24 years of marriage with Consuelos this year, continues to add, "Going into parenthood, though, I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons." Their youngest 17-year-old Joaquin agrees that "my parents have softened up a lot now that I'm in high school."

"Younger siblings get to do whatever they want right out of the gate," jokes the 23-year-old Michael. Ripa added, "There's one thing, though, that middle child 19-year-old Lola, had to wait for: making her Instagram account public. "She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public."

People Magazine reported that for the 49-year-old actor, Consuelos said that he never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I've mellowed a bit. Because I'm really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has." The aspiring singer learned from her dad "to take everything day by day- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future," she said. (ANI)