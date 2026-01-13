Clash Over Immigration Escalates: Minnesota & Illinois Take Legal Action

Minnesota and Illinois have initiated legal battles against President Trump's administration to curb the influx of immigration-enforcement officers in their regions. The lawsuits follow the tragic incident where an ICE officer fatally shot a Minnesota woman, sparking outrage and accusations of racial profiling by the Republican administration.

The Minnesota Attorney General aims to halt the federal surge, citing the deployment as damaging and unconstitutional. Similarly, Illinois is seeking a block on federal tactics considered overly aggressive by Democratic leaders, highlighting civil rights concerns and urging changes in federal officers' operational methods.

This conflict adds to tensions, with Minnesota's status as a sanctuary state coming under fire by DHS. The Trump administration defends its crackdown on illegal immigration, attributing accusations to political motivations of the Democratic leaders, while protests continue over alleged abuses of federal power.

